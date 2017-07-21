Time-wasting rapist given extra jail time

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption The judge from Harbinder Singh Khatkar's trial said he had "demonstrated contempt for the court"

Appeal judges have punished a rapist for wasting their time by adding an extra month to his sentence.

Harbinder Singh Khatkar raped and sexually assaulted six women in one night in Derby in February 2013 - three in the street and three in their homes.

He tried to challenge his convictions at the Court of Appeal.

But judges rejected his case as "totally without merit" and said the appeal "should never have been made".

Image copyright PA Image caption Lord Justice Irwin said the appeal "should never have been made"

His appeal attempt included a series of allegations against his trial judge, the police and even his own lawyers.

Lord Justice Irwin, sitting with Sir Wyn Williams and Judge Mark Brown, said: "There is no basis whatever for the claim of bias on the part of the trial judge, for the criticism that the jury should have been discharged, for the criticism in relation to his former legal representatives or for the allegation of police interference or suppression of evidence."

As a punishment for wasting judicial time, the judges ordered Khatkar to serve an extra month in prison before he can seek parole.

'Vulnerable woman'

The 41-year-old, from Sinfin in Derby, is serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 14 years.

Judge John Burgess, who originally sentenced Khatkar in 2013 at Derby Crown Court, said at the time: "In the course of his trial he behaved in a way that demonstrated contempt for the court, the prosecutor, and anyone else that got in his way.

"If he can behave like that in court with everyone watching him, what must he be like with a vulnerable woman alone in her own home?"

Image caption Khatkar tried to appeal his convictions by making a series of allegations against the judge at his trial and the police

In December 2012, Khatkar had been tried for raping and sexually assaulting a woman in 2011 - but the jury found him not guilty.

He then attacked the six women on 1 February 2013.

One of those victims was repeatedly raped in her home over several hours and he also threatened to kill her children.

Following his arrest for those offences, the Crown Prosecution Service successfully overturned his previous not guilty verdict and he was retried for the 2011 crimes.

His was the first retrial in Derbyshire under the amended double jeopardy law, which came into effect in 2005.