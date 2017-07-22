General Hill's medals: Waterloo veteran's badge to be auctioned

Image copyright Hanson's Auctioneers Image caption The medals were awarded to Lieutenant-General Rowland Hill who fought alongside the Duke of Wellington

A military badge with medals awarded to a soldier who fought with the Duke of Wellington in 1815 has been found.

The medals were discovered in their original box in Derbyshire and will be auctioned later this month.

The brooch with the medals, including several grand crosses, belonged to Viscount Hill, Charles Hanson of Hanson's Auctioneers said.

The general, born in Shropshire, was known as Daddy Hill by his troops due to his caring nature.

Image copyright Hanson's Auctioneers Image caption Known as Daddy Hill, the general was "renowned for looking after his men"

The medals are expected to sell for thousands of pounds.

Lieutenant-General Rowland Hill was a British Army officer who served in the Napoleonic Wars as a commander under Wellington.

The medals discovered in Derbyshire include the Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Bath, the Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Guelphic Order, the Grand Cross of the Order of the Tower and the Sword and the Peninsular Cross.

Image caption A statue in Shrewsbury commemorates the Waterloo general but has been damaged by heavy rain, frost and snow

Mr Hanson said: "(Hill) was a man who never married, he devoted his life to serving his country. He led armies of up to 30,000 men in some of the most important battles of the 1800s in Egypt, Spain, Portugal and France.

"He inevitably had brushes with death. At the Battle of Waterloo, where Hill commanded the II Corps, he was lost in the melee and feared dead but escaped unscathed.

"He was brilliant on the battlefield and yet humble, a commander renowned for looking after his men."

General Hill was born in 1772 at Hawkstone Hall in Shropshire and died in in 1842 at the age of 70.