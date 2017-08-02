Murrey Paulson murder: Injured man charged with murder

Image copyright Derbyshire Constabulary Image caption Murrey Paulson's family said he was "always happy"

A 52-year-old man has been charged with murdering a man who was found dead in his home.

The body of Murrey Paulson, also 52, was discovered in Meynell Street, Derby, on 19 July.

Glenn Bullock, who was found by officers in the same street with a serious throat injury shortly before Mr Paulson's body was found, has been charged with murder.

He will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Mr Bullock was arrested at Royal Derby Hospital on 19 July and then held under police guard.

In a statement Mr Paulson's family described him as a "genuinely lovely" man.

Derbyshire Police said they want to hear from anyone who might have seen people arriving at or leaving the house where Mr Paulson's body was found.