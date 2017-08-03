Cash machine ripped from wall in Derbyshire raid

Image caption The ram raid is the second in the area in two days, police said

Another cash machine has been stolen from a supermarket in a ram-raid in Derbyshire.

The machine was ripped from a wall at a Nisa supermarket in Hatton in the early hours of Thursday. A teleporter and two other vehicles were involved, Derbyshire Police said.

The raiders put the cash machine on a trailer and towed it away. No-one had been arrested.

Police said they believe four men were involved.

The teleporter, which was stolen from Tutbury in Staffordshire, was abandoned at the supermarket.

The raiders threw a metal bar at police before fleeing the scene. The officer who was not injured.

Image caption The raiders escaped in two vehicles and took the cash machine with them in a trailer

Another raid in nearby Kings Bromley on 2 August was thwarted when the thieves were disturbed by police.

Det Sarah Witham, of Derbyshire Police, said: "We are still investigating the possibility that this raid is linked to one (earlier) in Staffordshire.

"We are throwing lots of resources at the inquiry and we are taking the offence very seriously."