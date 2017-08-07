Murder arrest after man found fatally injured in Derby

Image copyright Google Image caption The building on Bass Street was cordoned off for much of the day

A 60-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found fatally injured at a house in Derby.

The victim was found by police at a property on Bass Street near Ashbourne Road in the early hours of Sunday morning. He died in hospital.

The 60-year-old was arrested at the same address and is in police custody.

The building was cordoned off for most of the day while forensic searches were carried out.

Police said members of the dead man's family had been informed and appealed for anyone who might have seen or heard anything suspicious to get in touch.