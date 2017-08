Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Leslie Salmon died of his injuries in hospital, police said

A 60-year-old man has been charged with murder over an attack on a man in a Derby hostel.

Police were called to the property on Bass Street near Ashbourne Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Leslie Salmon, 44, was found injured and died later in hospital. Forensic teams have cordoned off the area.

Martin McDermott, who was living at the address where the attack took place, is due before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning.