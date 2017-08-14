Derby mobile police station to cope with Black Mamba and Spice

Image caption People taking the drugs has become a big issue in Derby

A mobile police station has been set up in Derby to try and crack down on the use of illegal psychoactive drugs, such as Black Mamba and Spice.

It follows concerns in the St Peter's Cross area about anti-social behaviour and people in "zombie-like" states after taking the substances.

Supt Tracy Harrison said the temporary measure is to reassure people the city is safe to visit.

Arrests have been made and dispersal orders issued to deal with the problem.

Officers filmed two young men under the influence of synthetic cannabinoids in Derby

A number of people have recently been seen in the city centre hallucinating and stupefied after apparently taking synthetic cannabinoid drugs, formerly known as "legal highs".

Supt Harrison said: "We've made a number of arrests, we've seized a number of drugs and taken action against those persons causing the disorder in the city.

"What we really want to encourage over the next couple of weeks is to engage with people coming into the city reassuring them that it is a safe place and we are dealing with the issue that's there."

Officers from the Derby city centre neighbourhood team will operate the office at different times throughout the week.

The mobile police station will be located in the St Peter's Cross area of Derby

A 37-year-old man, who had apparently been taking Black Mamba, died in Nottingham on Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at an address on London Road, while a 39-year-old man was taken to hospital in a non life-threatening condition.