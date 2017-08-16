Mitchell Rodgers died 'by misadventure' running from police

Image copyright Mitchell Rodgers Image caption Mitchell Rodgers was running away from police when he was struck by a train travelling at 100mph

An inquest jury has concluded that a 16-year-old boy died by misadventure, when he was struck by an express train, as he was running away from police.

Mitchell Rodgers died almost instantly when he was hit by a train travelling at about 100mph through Belper station in Derbyshire on 28 March 2015.

After the inquest, Mitchell's family said "justice has not been served".

An Independent Police Complaints Commission investigation found the officers had no case to answer.

Image caption High speed trains pass through Belper station without stopping

Image caption His mother, Nicola Village said the family "feel let down" and that "justice has not been served to Mitchell"

Mitchell's mother, Nicola Village, said the family would like to thank "everybody that has helped and supported us".

"We do feel let down and in our opinion justice has not been served to Mitchell," she said.

"We want to pass on our thoughts to the train driver as we appreciate this has been a difficult time for him also."

Image caption The inquest heard that Mitchell Rodgers "would not have suffered any pain"

The three-day inquest in Derby heard that Mitchell, from Nether Heage, had been drinking on the night of his death.

Police were called out following a 999 call about an altercation involving a group of youths in Belper.

PC David Chambers, who is now retired, told the jury that he spoke to Mitchell initially, but then all of a sudden he "turned round and made off".

PC Chambers initially pursued the teenager then another officer, PC Andrew Cocking, followed Mitchell to the railway station.

The officer, now a detective constable, told jurors that he only became aware of where Mitchell was when he arrived on the platform.

Image caption A police officer said he shouted to warn Mitchell Rodgers about the train

He said he saw a big round light heading towards him and shouted to the teenager: "There's a train coming, get off the track!"

The train then passed between them, Det Con Cocking said, and then Mitchell was not there anymore.

"I could feel the blood draining away from me," he said, describing the moment he realised what had happened.

When asked by coroner Dr Robert Foster about the effect it had on him, the officer said: "I think about it every day and I get flashbacks about it."

Image copyright Mitchell Rodgers Image caption The coroner expressed his condolences to Mitchell's family

The post-mortem examination on Mitchell's body found he sustained 22 significant injuries, and his cause of death was a head injury.

The coroner said: "I express my condolences to the family for the sudden and horrendous circumstances of Mitchell's death.

"I hope the inquest has provided some closure.

"The British Transport Police investigator said he would not have suffered any pain.

"Try and keep the memories you have of him as happy and smiling."

Image caption Mitchell Rodgers' body was located using heat detection equipment on the police helicopter

Derbyshire Police said in a statement: "Following the death of Mitchell Rodgers, the IPCC carried out an investigation which found the officers present that night had no case to answer.

"This was reflected in the evidence heard during this inquest."