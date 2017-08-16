Girl, eight, killed in Glapwell minibus collision

Image copyright Google Image caption Police could not confirm whether the minibus was carrying passengers at the time

An eight-year-old girl has died after being hit by a minibus in a Derbyshire street.

The collision took place at about 15:20 BST on Tuesday in Sycamore Avenue, in Glapwell, near Chesterfield.

Officers said the girl, who has not been named, was taken to hospital but died later.

They also said the driver of the minibus had not been arrested, but could not confirm whether it had been carrying passengers at the time.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.