Man dies in Derby police chase crash
A passenger has died after a car crashed into the garden wall of a house following a police chase.
Derbyshire Police said officers were following the car on the A6 London Road, near Alvaston Park, Derby, at 23:30 BST on Monday.
A man in his 20s died at the scene while the driver was taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition.
The force has referred itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.
Updates on this story and more from the East Midlands
Angela Verdun, who lives in the house, said: "I was in the back of the house... and there was a very loud bang, almost like a blast-type of bang... and then it was instantly followed by police sirens."
Ms Verdun added that she has had to temporarily leave her home because the impact caused a gas leak.
Another eyewitness said: "I heard a car screaming past our house last night followed by a very fast police car. Then for the next hour, various sirens and blue flashing lights passing."
Part of the A6, between Wisgreaves Road and Haig Street, was closed for about nine hours but has since reopened.
Derbyshire Police said the car "collided with a central reservation".
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information has been asked to contact the police.