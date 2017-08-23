Derby North MP Chris Williamson mocked over women-only carriages

Image copyright Twitter Image caption A picture of the sign was shared on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon

A sign has appeared on the door of an MP's office mocking his proposal for women-only train carriages.

Chris Williamson, MP for Derby North, said the move could be a way of tackling a rise in sexual offences on public transport.

The sign in his parliament office said: "Woman? Sexually harassed at work? How about working on your own floor?"

The idea, first suggested by Jeremy Corbyn in 2015, has been widely criticised.

Sam Stopp, a Labour councillor for Brent Council in London, tweeted the picture after it was sent to him by a friend.

He said: "It's a serious issue that needs raising, but not best raised by a male MP.

"Is segregating the best way of preventing [sexual offences]? I think it's reactive and not very well thought through.

"[The sign] is pretty hilarious and I'm sure Chris will see the funny side. He's fairly good humoured."

Mr Williamson said if there was support for the idea then it would be worth looking at, but his Labour colleagues criticised the move as "normalising attacks".