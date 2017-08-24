Derby police chase death crash man named

Image caption Witnesses spoke of a car "screaming past" and a "blast-type of bang"

A man who died in a crash after a police chase has been named.

Jacob Morton, 27 and from Derby, was the passenger in a car which lost control in Alvaston on Monday.

The driver of the Vauxhall Corsa - a man in his 20s - was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission, which is investigating, said it had obtained footage from the police car involved and was liaising with Mr Morton's family.

The crash also resulted in the garden wall of a house being destroyed.