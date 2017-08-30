Derbyshire man charged over neighbour stab murder

Image copyright Helen Faccio Image caption Nigel McGurk, 63, was found dead on Tuesday morning

A 46-year-old man has been charged with murder after a neighbour was found with fatal stab wounds in Derbyshire.

Nigel McGurk, 63, was found dead at a property in West Park Court, in Broad Street, Long Eaton on Tuesday morning.

Jeffery Beers, who lives in the same building block, is accused of murder and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Derbyshire Police said officers arrived at the scene following reports that a man had been injured.