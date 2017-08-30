Mike Ashley sues business associate over golf course deal
- 30 August 2017
- From the section Derby
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley is suing a business associate over an alleged breach of contract.
Papers lodged at the High Court in London say the dispute relates to a deal with Tony Jimenez made in 2008 over a golf course in France.
Mr Ashley, who also owns Newcastle United Football Club, is demanding the return of a £3m investment or compensation.
Mr Jimenez is believed to be disputing the claims.