Mike Ashley sues business associate over golf course deal

Image copyright PA Image caption Mike Ashley is asking for the return of a £3m investment or compensation

Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley is suing a business associate over an alleged breach of contract.

Papers lodged at the High Court in London say the dispute relates to a deal with Tony Jimenez made in 2008 over a golf course in France.

Mr Ashley, who also owns Newcastle United Football Club, is demanding the return of a £3m investment or compensation.

Mr Jimenez is believed to be disputing the claims.