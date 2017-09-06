Chesterfield man who died after being hit by police car named

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was pronounced dead at the scene

A pedestrian who died when he was hit by a police car in Derbyshire has been named.

Dennis Wilson, 91, from Chesterfield, was believed to have been on his regular morning walk when he was struck, the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene in Loundsley Green Road, Chesterfield, at about 08:25 BST on Monday, police said.

The police car was responding to an emergency call at the time.

Derbyshire Constabulary has referred itself to the IPCC, which is investigating.

IPCC Commissioner Derrick Campbell said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Wilson's family and everyone affected by this tragic incident."