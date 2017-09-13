Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Liam Pennick was found fatally stabbed at a terraced house on Allen Street in Allenton

A man has been jailed for fatally stabbing his housemate in Derby.

James Eames, 42, of Allen Street, Allenton, admitted the manslaughter of Liam Pennick, 34, on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Eames had moved into the house days before the attack on 2 March and was arrested after confessing to officers.

He appeared at Nottingham Crown Court earlier and was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of six years, under section 45a of the Mental Health Act.

More on this and other stories from the East Midlands

Derbyshire Police said Eames went to a neighbour's house in Allen Street during the evening of 2 March to tell them he had attacked his housemate.

Officers later discovered Liam Pennick had been stabbed several times.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption James Eames suffers from both a personality disorder and schizoaffective disorder, say police

Det Ch Insp Emlyn Richards said: "The senseless killing of Liam Pennick has left a family devastated, parents without their son, siblings without their brother and children without their father.

"Liam Pennick sustained a brutal and ultimately fatal attack at the hands of James Eames."

Mr Pennick was found with bruising to his head, face and chest, and three "fatal" stab wounds to the right hand side of his neck, the detective said.

He added: "Eames attacked Mr Pennick as he believed he had been stealing items from him while they lived together.

"The psychiatrists stated that Eames presented a danger to the public as he could suffer a spontaneous relapse at some future point."