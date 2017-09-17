Image caption Runners said no one should have to worry about personal safety when going out

An athletics club in Derbyshire has organised a "solidarity run" in response to attacks on runners.

Mickleover Running Club gathered in the Meadows area near where a robbery happened earlier this month.

A 27-year-old woman was punched to the ground and kicked before a small amount of money was stolen.

About 40 runners took part, saying this and similar attacks were "not acceptable and would not make us afraid".

Image caption Police have issued an appeal over the recent attack

Other attacks reported in Cromford, Spondon and Willington had added to the urgency, members said.

Tracey Griffiths, chair of Mickleover Running Club, said: "A friend of mine was running and a man exposed himself to her.

"That and the latest attack have just left me incensed. These people don't have a clue of the impact of what they do.

"Running, like any exercise, has big mental and physical health benefits and if it puts just one person off, that is unacceptable."

Dai Cox, from the club, added: "This is a picturesque area on the edge of a housing estate, so its really said its happened here.

"This has made some people nervous so as the nights draw in we thought it would be good to show we are not going to be intimidated."

Police have appealed for witnesses to the attack, which took place at 20:00 BST on 10 September.