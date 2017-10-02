Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Derbyshire Police said Ryan Belfon was due to stand trial but changed his plea and admitted killing Derek Levers

A man has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years for killing an 86-year-old man following an argument about money.

Derbyshire Police said Ryan Belfon, 32, went to Derek Levers' house in Station Road, Ilkeston, on 14 May and asked to borrow some cash.

When Mr Levers refused, Belfon, of Stapleton Road, Ilkeston, assaulted him and stole his wallet.

A short time later, Mr Levers collapsed on his doorstep and died despite receiving treatment.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Mr Levers, pictured here with his grandson, collapsed at home and later died in hospital

Belfon went on the run from the police, but was arrested a few days later. He resisted arrest and assaulted a police officer who was trying to detain him, the force said.

He was subsequently charged with manslaughter, assaulting a police officer, criminal damage and fraud offences - which related to him using Mr Levers' bank card.

Belfon was due to stand trial but changed his plea at Derby Crown Court and admitting killing Mr Levers, a retired builder.

'Selfish and callous'

Det Supt Gareth Meadows said Belfon "abused" Mr Levers' "good nature and trust".

"When Derek would not lend him money, he decided he would take it... and assaulted an old man who collapsed moments later," he said.

"Belfon then went on to use Derek's bank cards for his own personal gain as Derek lay in hospital losing his fight for life.

"Belfon has demonstrated he is a selfish and callous individual."