Image caption Shiv Thakor started his professional career with Leicestershire before joining Derbyshire in 2014

Derbyshire cricketer Shiv Thakor has denied exposing himself to two women on a housing estate.

The 23-year-old, of Richardson Way, Derby, was arrested in July after two alleged incidents near Mackworth, Derbyshire, in June.

He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court to enter his plea and will face trial at the same court on 15 November.

Derbyshire County Cricket Club said Mr Thakor had been suspended on full pay.

He has been released on unconditional bail.

