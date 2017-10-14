Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Colin Bailey was also convicted of possession to supply Class A drugs

A motorcyclist has been jailed over the death of a 74-year-old in a road rage clash in Derbyshire.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Colin Bailey's bike was in a crash with Stuart Bowdler's car in April.

Police said an "altercation" then took place and Mr Bowdler collapsed and later died.

Bailey 30, of Clay Cross, was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of manslaughter and possession to supply Class A drugs.

The collision happened near the The Boot and Shoe Inn, in Grassmoor, on 18 April.

Det Insp Gemma Booth said: "The incident in April which resulted in the death of Mr Bowdler was tragic and unnecessary.

"Our thoughts go out to Mr Bowdler's family and I would like to thank the public for providing us with information that helped with the investigation."