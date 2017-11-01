Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Munir Mohammed and Rowaida El-Hassan met on a dating website

A factory worker contacted a man he believed was an IS commander and was told to launch a deadly poison attack in the UK, a court has heard.

Munir Mohammed, 36, from Derby, is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of plotting a terror attack using a homemade bomb with Rowaida El-Hassan.

The jury watched a video about making nerve agent ricin that was found at his home and they were told he exchanged messages with Ms El-Hassan about it.

They deny preparing terrorist acts.

The court saw messages he exchanged with Ms El-Hassan, 33, of Willesden Lane, north-west London, about how to buy plants that contain the poison.

Image caption Police sealed off a street in Derby when Munir Mohammed was arrested

The couple met on dating site singlemuslim.com, and "rapidly formed emotional attachment and a shared ideology", the prosecution said on Monday.

It is alleged the pair exchanged materials and views at a time Mr Mohammed was planning an attack "motivated and inspired by what he had seen and heard on social media".

The court heard in August 2016, he pledged allegiance to a man known as Abubakr Kurdi, who he believed was an IS commander, and offered to participate in "a new job in the UK", said to mean an act of terrorism.

Mr Mohammed, a refugee of Leopold Street, came to the UK in 2014 to escape oppression in Sudan, the court has heard.

His defence barrister Charles Bott QC said he had embraced British culture and was not a radical Islamist, nor did he belong to the so-called Islamic State.

He bought, repaired and sold cars and worked long factory night-shifts in Burton-upon-Trent, he told the court.

Mr Mohammed's possession of household items was "misunderstood" and he had no intention to make a bomb, Mr Bott said.

The trial continues.