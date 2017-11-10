Image copyright Google Image caption The aircraft lost engine power shortly after takeoff at Coal Aston Airfield, an investigation has found

A light aircraft crash in which a 79-year-old pilot died was due to the engine's partial loss of power after takeoff, an investigation has found.

The crash was at Coal Aston Airfield in Apperknowle, Derbyshire, on 28 May.

An Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report said witnesses saw the aircraft turn left at the end of the runway before descending nose-down.

The likely cause was an incorrectly connected fuel vapour line disrupting fuel to the engine, the report said.

The pilot had been flying for 26 years and had 1,146 hours of flying experience.

Other witnesses, in a house to the south of the airfield, saw the aircraft flying very low. They then heard the sound of a crash and immediately alerted the emergency services and ran across to the site.

The emergency services were at the scene within about seven minutes but unable to assist the pilot.

The AAIB report said: "Evidence from the wreckage and witnesses suggests it may have been operating at approximately 4,000 rpm. This would represent about 40% of takeoff power, probably sufficient to maintain level flight or a small climb gradient but any turn would diminish this performance."

It also found the pilot was possibly attempting to land back at the airfield.

The AAIB said the aircraft stalled in the turn at a height from which a recovery would not have been possible.