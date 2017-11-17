Image copyright Chris Powell Image caption The crash happened in the early hours when temperatures were near freezing

Four people were "lucky" to survive when their car crashed through the wall of a bridge and plunged into a river.

The crash, in the early hours, left a hole in the bridge, which crosses the River Derwent in Duffield, Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police said the four escaped without serious injury and a blood sample was obtained from the driver, after the car landed on its roof.

Around the time of the crash, at about 02:45 GMT, the landlady of a nearby pub heard people shouting and screaming.

Image copyright Derby Telegraph Image caption The crash has left a huge hole in the wall of the bridge

The Derby Telegraph described how the car plunged about 30ft (9 metres) into the river before landing on its roof.

At the time of the crash temperatures were near freezing.

Mandy Gager, landlady of the Bridge Inn, said: "It was about three in the morning I heard a couple of lads really shouting, quite loudly, and a girl screaming," said

"One was really shouting quite loudly but I couldn't understand what they were saying."

She did not realise there had been a crash until she got up later.

"Obviously, I wish I had known what was going on as we could probably have helped them," she said.

"They were lucky to get out, with how they've wiped the bridge out, they were lucky to get out of it."

Image copyright Derby Telegraph Image caption The air temperate in Duffield at the time of the crash was about 1C

Police said the driver was a 22-year-old man.

"A Vauxhall Insignia collided with the bridge at the turning between Makeney Road and Duffield Road before finishing up in the river," the force said in a statement.

"The driver received hospital treatment for minor injuries.

"The roads at the scene were closed in both directions."