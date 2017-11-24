Image caption Shiv Thakor played for Derbyshire, Leicestershire and England Under-19s

A professional cricketer has been sentenced for exposing himself to two women on a housing estate.

Shiv Thakor, 24, was arrested in July over two offences near Mackworth, Derbyshire, on 12 and 19 June.

The former England under-19 captain was convicted of sexual exposure on 16 November and sacked by Derbyshire cricket club five days later.

He was given a three-year community order and placed on the sex offender register for 5 years.

Shiv Thakor

After success at schoolboy level, he signed a three-year deal with Leicestershire as a 17-year old, in November 2010.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thakor was one of England's most promising young cricketers

In March 2011 he won the Young Sports Personality of the Year at the annual British Asian Sports Awards.

He was selected for the England under-19 team in the Test and one-day series against Sri Lanka in 2011.

In December 2012, Thakor was named captain for the under-19s for their tour of South Africa but broke a finger.

Despite issues with his broken finger he was described as "one of the most promising young all-rounders in the country" by Sports broadcaster ESPN in 2014.

In 2015 Thakor signed for Derbyshire.

Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court heard the actions of Thakor, labelled as "Shifty Shiv" by one of the victims, caused "distress" to the two women.

His trial heard had been jogging around a housing estate before he exposed himself "through a "gap" in his trousers".

The second woman said Thakor stopped outside the property a week later and exposed himself while she was on the telephone.

Thakor denied the charges, his defence suggesting both witnesses that they had simply "got it wrong", with Thakor giving evidence that he had a "tendency to rearrange myself".

Derbyshire County Cricket Club said in a statement it expects the "highest standards" of behaviour of its players and is opposed to sexual harassment in any form.