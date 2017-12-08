Image caption The woman was attacked shortly after getting off a bus

A sex attack on woman is being treated as attempted murder, police have said.

The woman was raped at about 04:00 GMT on 26 November in Queens Avenue in Ilkeston, Derbyshire.

Police released a map of the vicinity and said anyone in the area around the time of the assault could be a valuable witness.

A number of people have been spotted on CCTV and need to be eliminated from the investigation, they said.

Det Ch Insp Gareth Meadows who is leading the investigation said: "We have released a map of the area and we would like to speak to anyone that was in the vicinity between 2am and 5am on Sunday, November 26.

"If you saw anyone walking in the area or driving a vehicle and you have the details we would like to speak to you.