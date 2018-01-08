Image copyright Nectu Image caption Munir Mohammed and Rowaida El-Hassan were found guilty by a jury at the Old Bailey in London

A man and woman have been found guilty of plotting a "devastating" terror attack in the UK using a homemade bomb.

Food factory worker Munir Mohammed, 36, from Derby, and pharmacist Rowaida El-Hassan, 33, from north-west London, also exchanged messages about ricin.

The Old Bailey heard Sudanese asylum seeker Mohammed signed up for a "new job in the UK", via Facebook with a man he thought was an IS commander.

He used El-Hassan's chemical knowledge after they met on a dating website.

At the time of his arrest in December 2016, Mohammed had two of the three components needed for TATP explosives, as well as manuals on how to make explosives, mobile phone detonators and the deadly ricin poison.

Derby terror plot: The illegal worker and his lover

Judge Michael Topolski QC remanded the pair in custody and warned them they faced jail when they are sentenced on 22 February.

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption The pair both denied the charges, but a jury found them guilty of the plot

Judge Topolski said: "Munir Mohammed, you have been convicted of planning a potentially devastating terrorist attack by creating an explosive device and deploying it somewhere in the UK targeting those you regarded as enemies of the Islamic State.

"Rowaida El-Hassan, you share the extremist mindset with Munir Mohammed and you were ideologically motivated to provide him with support, motivation and assistance.

"You knew he was engaging and planning an attack. You knew he was planning an explosion to kill and maim innocent people in the cause of Islamic State."

Mohammed, 36, of Leopold Street, Derby, was unanimously convicted of preparing terrorist acts between November 2015 and December 2016.

His co-accused El-Hassan, 33, of Willesden Lane, north-west London, was convicted of the same charge by a majority of 10 to one jurors.