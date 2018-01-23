Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police have urged anyone with information to contact them

Police have released a video reconstruction of the moments leading up to the violent rape of a woman, being treated as attempted murder.

The woman was forced to the floor, throttled unconscious and raped by a man in Ilkeston, Derbyshire in the early hours of 26 November.

The video has been released by Derbyshire Constabulary in a bid to catch the attacker.

Police have also set up a dedicated phone line for anyone with information.

The video shows the victim stepping off The Two bus on Nottingham Road, before walking along Manners Street.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police/OS Image caption Officers said anyone in the area around the time of the attack could provide important information

As the woman walked along Queens Avenue she was followed by a man who grabbed her on the corner of Middleton Avenue.

He then forced her to the ground, strangled her and raped her.

The attacker is described as white, 5ft 7in - 9in tall, between 35 and 45 years old and of medium build.

Det Ch Insp Gareth Meadows said: "You can see from the film how frightening it must have been for the victim and she has been very brave coming forward and working with us.

"We would like to speak to anyone that has any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

"It may be that someone you know has been acting out of character, or that someone you know was out that morning when they should have been elsewhere."

Police have also released a map of the area and said anyone in the area around the time of the assault could be a valuable witness.