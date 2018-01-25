Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Man thrown into air in Derby hit-and-run

Four people have been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash which left a man with life-changing injuries.

The 19-year-old, who is now in a wheelchair, was sent flying through the air after being struck by a car in Normanton Road, Derby on 5 November.

A 29-year-old man, two men aged 20 and a 20-year-old woman have been arrested.

Earlier this week, police released "shocking" CCTV footage of the collision.

The four people, from Derby and Burton, remain in police custody and are due to be questioned, Derbyshire Constabulary said.

Police added they would still like to hear from anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle involved.