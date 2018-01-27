Derby

Sudbury crash: Man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

  • 27 January 2018
Astone Lane, Sudbury Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash took place at Astone Lane, Sudbury

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal crash in Derbyshire.

A 21-year-old man died in the crash which involved one car on Aston Lane in Sudbury at about 04:25 GMT.

The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened, Derbyshire Police confirmed.

A 26-year-old old man, who was driving the BMW, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

