Image copyright Nectu Image caption Munir Mohammed and Rowaida El-Hassan met on an online dating site

A man jailed for plotting a UK terror attack has had his jail term increased after the judge in the case admitted making a mistake.

Munir Mohammed, from Derby, was given a life sentence with a minimum of 14 years in prison after planning an attack with a woman he met online.

The sentence was reviewed under the "slip rule", and his minimum term was increased to 21 years.

Judge Michael Topolski QC apologised for making a calculating error.

What is the slip rule?

The slip rule is a process where a judge can recall a sentence if it is believed a mistake has been made or new evidence comes to light.

An error can only be recalled within 56 days of the original sentencing, as stipulated in Section 155 Powers of Criminal Courts (Sentencing) Act 2000.

Last year cricketer Mustafa Bashir had his suspended sentence upgraded to a custodial term after a judge was wrongly told he would lose out on a cricket contract if he was jailed.

Sentences that are considered unduly lenient can also be reviewed.

During a trial at the Old Bailey, the court heard Mohammed, 37, of Leopold Street in Derby, and 33-year-old Rowaida El-Hassan, a pharmacist from Willesden Lane, London, met online and began planning an attack involving a bomb or ricin.

Mother-of-two El-Hassan used her pharmaceutical knowledge to advise Mohammed on what chemicals would be needed to make a bomb.

She was jailed for 12 years after being convicted alongside Mohammed.

During the original sentencing, Judge Topolski described Mohammed as "a significant risk of serious harm to the public", with El-Hassan "an enthusiastic and encouraging partner" to the plot.