A drug addict who admitted the 12-year-old girl he robbed was "easy prey" has been jailed for three years.

Patrik Gunar was shown on CCTV forcing the girl to the pavement on Cambridge Street, Derby, on 18 February.

After a struggle, which went on for 25 seconds, the 22-year-old pulled the phone from her hand and ran off.

Sentencing Gunar, who pleaded guilty to robbery at Derby Crown Court, Judge Nirmal Shant said the attack showed "sustained aggression".

Heroin and methadone

After the footage was widely shared online, numerous offers of help were made - including free self-defence classes for the girl and nearly £2,000 raised on a crowdfunding page.

The court heard Gunar had initially told police he had been held at gunpoint and forced to inject himself with drugs before being told to carry out the robbery.

But later he admitted to officers the girl had been "easy prey".

Gunar, who appeared by video link, broke down several times including when the CCTV of his attack was shown in court.

Proceedings were translated to Gunar, who came from Slovakia to Derby in 2010.

He had been introduced to heroin in 2016 and was using methadone at the time of the attack, the court heard.