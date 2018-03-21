Image caption Paramedics were attending to an emergency when the driver became irate

An irate motorist spent about 30 minutes sounding his horn at an ambulance that was blocking his way while medics dealt with an emergency.

Paramedics were also "verbally abused" by the man in the altercation in Chesterfield on Tuesday, East Midlands Ambulance Service said.

The service said its security team had begun an investigation and could pass information on to the police.

EMAS tweeted treating a patient "will always come first".

Skip Twitter post by @EMASNHSTrust No matter how loudly you shout at our crews, how much you beep your horn, or how nasty the notes you leave on our windscreens, if we are treating a patient they will always come first. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/luIppmuTcw — East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust (@EMASNHSTrust) March 20, 2018 Report

It added: "Sometimes we will need to block driveways or roads so that we can access a patient experiencing a medical emergency.

"Please be patient with us, one day it could be you or your family member who needs our emergency help."

The location of the incident has not been disclosed due to patient confidentiality, the ambulance service said.