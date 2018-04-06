Derbyshire man, 106, bags third Guinness World Record
A man has collected his third Guinness World Record on his 106th birthday by becoming the oldest person to ride a zip wire.
Jack Reynolds, from Hollingwood, near Chesterfield, scaled the 197ft-high (60m) wire on live TV to raise money for a stroke charity.
Mr Reynolds became the oldest person to ride a rollercoaster in April 2017.
On his 104th birthday he became the oldest person to get their first tattoo.
The daredevil travelled down the 1,312ft-long (400m) zip wire live on ITV.
He said to the camera: "This speaks for itself."
When asked how the zip wire ride compared to his previous adventures, he replied: "It's different but it's better. It's been a really good day today.
"It's been perfect."
When he turned 102 he took part in the ice bucket challenge, raising money for research into motor neurone disease, wearing just a pair of Union Jack flag underpants.
Mr Reynolds has previously said a drop of whisky added to his morning tea helped him stay fit and healthy.
On his JustGiving page, he said: "It has become somewhat of a tradition that on my birthday I use my new age to help raise money for worthy charities.
"Please follow my journey and help me achieve my target for this great cause."