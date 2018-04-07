Six men arrested in Derby child sex raids
- 7 April 2018
Six men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit sexual activity with a child.
Two addresses in Loudon Street and Walbrook Road in the Pear Tree area of Derby were raided at 22:00 BST on Friday.
Derbyshire Constabulary said there was a "significant police presence" in the area at the time of the raids.
The men remain in police custody, the force said.