Image copyright Google Image caption Raids took place in Walbrook Road (pictured) and Loudon Street, Derby, late on Friday

Six men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit sexual activity with a child.

Two addresses in Loudon Street and Walbrook Road in the Pear Tree area of Derby were raided at 22:00 BST on Friday.

Derbyshire Constabulary said there was a "significant police presence" in the area at the time of the raids.

The men remain in police custody, the force said.