Image copyright W. W. Winter Ltd Image caption This image from 1889 is the earliest-known photograph of the nave

A collection of negatives of Derby Cathedral dating back to the 1880s has been found and developed.

They include two of the earliest-known photographs of the cathedral; one of the outside, taken between 1873 and 1880, and one of the nave from 1889.

The fragile plate glass negatives were discovered by a volunteer at W. W. Winter Ltd photography studio in Derby.

They were developed in Nottingham using traditional darkroom methods and are now on display in the cathedral.

The photograph of the soot-covered cathedral tower below, developed in The Photo Parlour, Nottingham, shows a steam-powered fire engine in the foreground and the spire of St Alkmund's Church in the distance.

Image copyright W. W. Winter Ltd Image caption A Derby Cathedral spokesman said this photograph was taken between 1873 and 1880, possibly by W. W. Winter from the studio of his competitor R. Keene

In 1939, architect Ninian Comper presented grand proposals to extend the cathedral to the east. However, the Second World War meant it did not happen until 1972 and the photograph below shows the work taking place.

Image copyright W. W. Winter Ltd Image caption Photographs of Derby Cathedral's extension were commissioned by a haulage firm and a concrete construction firm, likely for marketing purposes

A photographer from W. W. Winter captured the two photographs below of the sanctuary area of a church, which houses the altar, between 1890 and 1904.

Image copyright W. W. Winter Ltd Image caption This view from outside the sanctuary appears to have been taken on the same day as the photograph below

Image copyright W. W. Winter Ltd Image caption A view into the sanctuary. The wall behind the altar has since been knocked through to build the retrochoir