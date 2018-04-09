Photographs of Derby Cathedral from 1880s found
A collection of negatives of Derby Cathedral dating back to the 1880s has been found and developed.
They include two of the earliest-known photographs of the cathedral; one of the outside, taken between 1873 and 1880, and one of the nave from 1889.
The fragile plate glass negatives were discovered by a volunteer at W. W. Winter Ltd photography studio in Derby.
They were developed in Nottingham using traditional darkroom methods and are now on display in the cathedral.
The photograph of the soot-covered cathedral tower below, developed in The Photo Parlour, Nottingham, shows a steam-powered fire engine in the foreground and the spire of St Alkmund's Church in the distance.
In 1939, architect Ninian Comper presented grand proposals to extend the cathedral to the east. However, the Second World War meant it did not happen until 1972 and the photograph below shows the work taking place.
A photographer from W. W. Winter captured the two photographs below of the sanctuary area of a church, which houses the altar, between 1890 and 1904.