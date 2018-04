Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Suspected brothels were found in Violet Street in Normanton and in Derby

Two men have been arrested and five women taken into shelters after raids on suspected brothels.

Police searched two properties in Violet Street, Normanton, and Uttoxeter New Road, Derby, earlier.

The men, one arrested in Burton-upon-Trent the other in Derby, are being held on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic with a view to exploitation.

The women are thought to be victims of trafficking and are being supported by the British Red Cross.