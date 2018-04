Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Police said the five women found are being supported by the British Red Cross

Two men have been charged with human trafficking and running a brothel following a series of police raids.

Officers found five women in houses on Uttoxeter New Road and Violet Street in Derby.

Daniel Zemencsik, 27, of Uttoxeter New Road, and Geza Horvath, 32, of Station Court, Burton, are both due to appear at Derby Magistrates Court later.

Mr Zemencsik and Mr Horvath were both arrested on Tuesday during the raids by Derbyshire Police.