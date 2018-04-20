Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Rescuers have "no real idea" how the deer ended up trapped upside down in such a tight space

A deer left rescuers with cuts and bruises after it was rescued from being wedged upside down between two walls.

The RSPCA were called to a property in Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire, on Thursday afternoon after a resident found the animal stuck beside her garage.

Animal welfare officer Steve Wickham said: "It had hooves on top and antlers beneath and was very much still alive".

After fire crews arrived helped to hold the feet and head, the deer was lifted to safety.

Mr Wickham said: "I've looked at the photos and I've still no real idea of how it got there, wedged upside down.

"The usual procedure is to hobble the animal - tie its legs together - but it kept kicking those off.

"So me and the firefighters had to hold its legs and head still while we got ropes under it and then as we lifted it out.

"I'm nursing a fair few cuts and bruises this morning but we got it out and the deer was last seen running off into the woods."