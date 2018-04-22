Injured man dies after collapsing in Derby city centre street
- 22 April 2018
A man, thought to be in his 20s, has died in hospital after he was found injured in a city centre street.
Paramedics were called at about 22:15 BST on Saturday to London Road, Derby, after receiving reports a man had collapsed.
He was taken to hospital where he later died.
Derbyshire Police said the circumstances surrounding his death are still being investigated and has appealed for information.