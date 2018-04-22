Derby

Injured man dies after collapsing in Derby city centre street

  • 22 April 2018
London Road in Derby Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was found collapsed on London Road in Derby city centre

A man, thought to be in his 20s, has died in hospital after he was found injured in a city centre street.

Paramedics were called at about 22:15 BST on Saturday to London Road, Derby, after receiving reports a man had collapsed.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Derbyshire Police said the circumstances surrounding his death are still being investigated and has appealed for information.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites