Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found collapsed on London Road in Derby city centre

A man, thought to be in his 20s, has died in hospital after he was found injured in a city centre street.

Paramedics were called at about 22:15 BST on Saturday to London Road, Derby, after receiving reports a man had collapsed.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Derbyshire Police said the circumstances surrounding his death are still being investigated and has appealed for information.