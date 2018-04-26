Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Richard Last was found guilty of the manslaughter of Oliver Falivena

A man who attacked a father-of-one during a city centre brawl has been jailed for his "senseless" killing.

Richard Last attacked Oliver Falivena, 22, in Market Place, Derby, in August 2016.

Mr Falivena, who suffered brain injuries after he fell to the ground and hit his head, had "appeared to act as peacemaker" during the altercation, police said.

Last, 32, was convicted of manslaughter and jailed for three years.

The defendant, of of Bridgeside Way, Spondon, had claimed he was acting in self-defence, police said.

But this was rejected by jurors at Derby Crown Court.

Mr Falivena, who died in hospital about a week after the attack, had recently bought a house with his partner Sophie, their three-year-old daughter.

Det Ch Insp Emlyn Richards said: "Oliver had everything to look forward to and his life has been tragically cut short."