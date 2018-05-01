Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Sohbia Khan faced "domestic violence on a savage scale", the trial has heard

A man who beat his partner before showing her dead body to his family has been found guilty of murder.

Ataul Mustafa, 36, from Derby, denied murdering Sohbia Khan between 25 and 28 May 2017 at his home in Normanton.

A jury, who heard Mustafa subjected Ms Khan to "domestic violence on a savage scale", found him guilty at Derby Crown Court.

Mustafa is due to be sentenced on Thursday.

During the trial, jurors heard Ms Khan, 37, had suffered 36 recent injuries across her body, including burns from an iron.

Derby Crown Court heard Mustafa began beating her as soon as she moved into his home in April 2017.

Image caption Derbyshire Police found Sohbia Khan dead inside her home in Pear Tree Crescent

The defendant showed Ms Khan's dead body to members of his family at his home.

She was found clothed in the bath, covered by a towel and shower curtain.

The jury heard Mustafa was given a hospital order in 2009 for causing grievous bodily harm with intent to his former wife.

He was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia but released into the community with conditions in 2015.