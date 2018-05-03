Image copyright PA

A third of seats across two councils in Derbyshire will be contested in the local elections.

A total of 17 seats at Derby City Council and 15 seats at Amber Valley Borough Council are up for election.

Registered voters will be able to cast their ballots at polling stations between 07:00 and 22:00 BST.

Labour currently has the majority of seats at Derby City Council, while the Conservatives have control of Amber Valley Borough Council.