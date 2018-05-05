Photos celebrate uplands country 'wow factor'
Winning entries in a countryside photograph competition had the "wow factor", judges said.
Landscape photos dominate the Moors for the Future Partnership uplands-themed showcase, but it also features wildlife and a 5,000ft (1,524m) selfie.
Two of the winning entries were taken in Derbyshire, with a third from the Isle of Skye.
The under 15 category was won by a picture of camping beneath a starry sky in the Lake District.
Overall winner of the adult's category was Jay Birmingham from Staffordshire, with his image of the sunrise in the Peak District, starring his wife Mim.
Mr Birmingham said: "My wife is as just thrilled as I am. I love all the other photos too - they show how wonderful our uplands are."
Chris Dean, Moors for the Future Partnership Manager, said: "Moving people to protect our environment is essential.
"Powerful photographic images are one of the best tools we have to achieve this. The winners of the competition have moved all of us with their exciting images."