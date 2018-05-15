Walker, 75, rescued after 15 hours in Derbyshire ditch
A 75-year-old woman has been rescued after 15 hours stuck in a ditch at a Derbyshire beauty spot.
The walker slipped from a path on High Tor in Matlock Bath at 10:00 BST on Monday and fell down a steep slope.
With injured legs and her cries for help going unanswered, the woman was not found until 18:30.
Rescue teams struggled to access the site but she was finally carried to safety at 01:00 on Tuesday and is recovering in hospital.
When her cries were finally noticed, both the Derby and Buxton Mountain Rescue Teams attended.
Due to the difficult access to the site and length of time the woman had been stuck, the Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, East Midlands Ambulance Service Hazardous area response team, Derbyshire Police and Maritime and Coastguard agency were also called.
The ditch was close to a railway line and services through Matlock were cancelled.
A mountain rescue spokesman said: "A specialist rope safety system was set up... to help access and stabilise the lady and make the scene safe for rescue personnel.
"After several attempts to access the site, it was deemed best to carry the casualty to the road head.
"We wish her all the best for a speedy recovery."