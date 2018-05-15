Image copyright Derby Mountain Rescue Image caption A specialist rope system had to be used to access the scene and get the woman to safety

A 75-year-old woman has been rescued after 15 hours stuck in a ditch at a Derbyshire beauty spot.

The walker slipped from a path on High Tor in Matlock Bath at 10:00 BST on Monday and fell down a steep slope.

With injured legs and her cries for help going unanswered, the woman was not found until 18:30.

Rescue teams struggled to access the site but she was finally carried to safety at 01:00 on Tuesday and is recovering in hospital.

Image copyright Derby Mountain Rescue Image caption Six agencies were called to the scene to aid or advise in the rescue

When her cries were finally noticed, both the Derby and Buxton Mountain Rescue Teams attended.

Due to the difficult access to the site and length of time the woman had been stuck, the Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, East Midlands Ambulance Service Hazardous area response team, Derbyshire Police and Maritime and Coastguard agency were also called.

The ditch was close to a railway line and services through Matlock were cancelled.

A mountain rescue spokesman said: "A specialist rope safety system was set up... to help access and stabilise the lady and make the scene safe for rescue personnel.

"After several attempts to access the site, it was deemed best to carry the casualty to the road head.

"We wish her all the best for a speedy recovery."