Image copyright Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Servuce Image caption The 106-acre fire on Derbyshire's East Moorlands took 20 hours to put out

A moorland fire in the Peak District, which police believe may be suspicious, burned for 20 hours on an area the size of 53 football pitches.

The blaze at Big Moor near Baslow, Derbyshire, started at midday on Monday and was put out at 08:00 BST.

Crews were initially called to tackle a fire on 12 acres (five ha), but that later rose to 106 acres (43ha).

Derbyshire's Rural Crime Team said their initial suspicions were that the fire was started deliberately.

Just two weeks ago, the fire service said a wildfire in the Peak District's Goyt Valley was also believed to have been started on purpose..

Incident commander Steve Wells, from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Firefighters worked tremendously hard fighting what is an extremely large area of moorland on fire."

Mr Wells tweeted to thank the seven crews and teams who attended for their "cracking effort".

The fire service said it had left the scene at about 21:30 BST on Monday and returned early this morning to "make assessments".

It said it would work with the National Trust and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds to "look at prevention methods" for the future.

The National Trust advised any visitors to stay away from the area for their own safety.

