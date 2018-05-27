Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Shedley Manor is a six-bedroom house that is disguised on one side as a farm shed with metal cladding

A drug dealer who built a £1.2m mansion disguised as a shed will have his home seized by the government.

Alan Yeomans built Shedley Manor, a six-bedroom luxury property, near Yeaveley in Derbyshire.

He was jailed for six-and-a-half years for a string of drugs and money laundering offences in 2016.

The Insolvency Service has confirmed that a seizure order has been made to confiscate much of Yeomans's property and possessions.

During the trial in 2016, Derby Crown Court heard police found £83,000 in art, designer shoes and cannabis during a raid on Shedley Manor.

Image caption Yeomans (right) pleaded guilty to a series of charges including stealing electricity and failing to disclose bankruptcy

Judge Nirmal Shant, sentencing, described the defendant as "a liar, a money launderer and someone involved in the production of drugs".

The Insolvency Service said Yeomans must pay a confiscation order of £650,000 or face a further five-and-a-half years in prison.

Glenn Wicks, who led the investigation, said: "We have now taken action to ensure that he has not profited from his crimes."

