A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after an 100-year-old woman had her handbag stolen and was left with a broken neck.

The victim was attacked from behind and pushed to the floor near St Chad's Road and Empress Road, in Normanton, Derby, at about 8:45 BST on Monday 28 May.

The woman is recovering from her injuries.

A beige Seat Leon was seen in the area at the time of the attack and officers want to speak to anyone who saw it.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Police said the beige Seat Leon spotted at the time of the attack was abandoned nearby

The car, with the registration plate SL02 KVZ, was found abandoned on Wednesday, 30 May, in a car park in Jackson Street, Stockbrook.

The woman, who has not been named, was on the her way to a Polish church when she was attacked from behind.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption The stolen handbag was found a few hundred yards away from the attack

She also suffered a fractured cheekbone and facial bruising. Her green handbag was found dumped a few hundred yards away at the junction of Moore Street and Normanton Road.

The victim's friends Monika Zareba and Maria Wojtczak said they are "shocked and scared".

"It shouldn't happen. We can't believe it... shocked," they said.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Monika Zareba and Maria Wojtczak said they cannot believe what happened to their 100-year-old friend

Police have urged anyone with information about the driver, has CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicle, to contact them.

