A man from Devon groomed a girl for sexual abuse by tickling her, Exeter Crown Court has heard.

David Brown, 62, of Williamson Way in South Molton, faces 20 charges including eight of rape against two girls.

The jury heard that the alleged sexual abuse escalated when one of the girls, who is now in her twenties, was 11 years old.

Mr Brown denies all the charges against him and the trial continues.

The prosecutor, Andrew Oldland, told the jury in his opening statement: "This is a case about the sexual abuse of two children."

He said that Mr Brown began behaving "strangely and suggestively" towards the first victim when the alleged abuse began in 1998.

He also said that the defendant tickled the girl as part of a grooming process.