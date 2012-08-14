A Devon holiday resort is set to benefit from its own version of the London Eye.

Torquay will host the 50m (164ft) observation wheel and temporary cafe next to Princess Gardens.

The wheel, operated by The Mellors Group, will be open to the public from 20 August to 31 October.

Torbay Council said it hoped the wheel would "enhance the tourist attraction of the area" and any ground impact would be "reversible".

It added that a permanent structure could not be considered due to the impact on the Pavilion, a Grade II listed building.

Geoff Gill, who owns a shop near the Pavilion, said: "I'm quite excited. If it draws people down to this area to go on it, that's fantastic."