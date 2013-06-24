A Devon council has begun a £200,000 programme to resurface roads damaged by potholes.

Torbay Council said it would be carrying out work on 16 mainly residential roads in Torquay, Paignton and Brixham.

The roads will be closed while the work, which is expected to be completed by mid-August, is carried out.

The money has been provided by the Department for Transport to local authorities across the country.

The council has previously said that 25% of its road network needs improvement work.